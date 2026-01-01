Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, face powder, licorice, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, face powder, licorice, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

14 months in barrique, 3 months in bottle. 14 months in barrique, 3 months in bottle.

