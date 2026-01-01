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Montefalco Sagrantino Colle alle Macchie 2020
Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
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Sagrantino
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
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Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, tamarind, leather, licorice, pink pepper, undergrowth, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.
At least 36 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 15.5%
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Game, Braised and stewed meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
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|Suggested glass
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18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
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|July 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2003
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2009
| --
|2004
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2009
| --
|2005
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| November 2011
| --
|2006
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| November 2012
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| April 2014
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2015
| --
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| January 2016
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2016
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| May 2018
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| September 2019
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| July 2026
| --