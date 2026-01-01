Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, tamarind, leather, licorice, pink pepper, undergrowth, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, tamarind, leather, licorice, pink pepper, undergrowth, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry. Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.

At least 36 months in cask, 12 months in bottle. At least 36 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.

