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Negroamaro F 2021
(Apulia)
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Negroamaro
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
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Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, tamarind, carob, chocolate, mace, tobacco, licorice, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.
12 months in barrique.
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Alcohol: 14.5%
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Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Cheese
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|Suggested glass
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18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
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|July 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2022
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2023
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| July 2026
| --