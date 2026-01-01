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Spoleto Trebbiano Spoletino Nubìte 2024
Spoleto (Umbria)
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Trebbiano Spoletino
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
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Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, medlar and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, pineapple, citron, peach, kiwi, plum and thyme.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, medlar and pineapple.
4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 12.5%
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Crustacean and fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and fish, Sauteed fish, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
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|Suggested glass
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10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
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|August 2026