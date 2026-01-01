Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, medlar and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, pineapple, citron, peach, kiwi, plum and thyme. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, medlar and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, pineapple, citron, peach, kiwi, plum and thyme.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, medlar and pineapple. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, medlar and pineapple.

4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle. 4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.

