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Viarsa 2023
(Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
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Malvasia Istriana (70%), Friulano (30%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
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Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, chamomile, honeysuckle, apricot, pear, grapefruit, pineapple, rosemary, acacia honey, flint and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and almond.
11 months in steel tanks.
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Alcohol: 13%
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Pasta with fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Legume soups, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
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|Suggested glass
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12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
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|August 2026