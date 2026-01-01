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Friuli Isonzo Sauvignon Blanc Teolis 2023
Friuli Isonzo (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
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Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
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Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of broom, nettle, passion fruit, pineapple, grapefruit, apple, pear, tomato leaf, sage and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and passion fruit.
11 months in steel tanks, at least 12 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 13.5%
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Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed crustaceans, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
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|Suggested glass
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11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
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|August 2026