Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of hawthorn, grapefruit, pear, pineapple, citron, plum, praline, cardamom, butter, honey, vanilla and flint. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of hawthorn, grapefruit, pear, pineapple, citron, plum, praline, cardamom, butter, honey, vanilla and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and grapefruit. Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and grapefruit.

11 months in barrique, at least 12 months in bottle. 11 months in barrique, at least 12 months in bottle.

