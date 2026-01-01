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Chianti Classico 2023
Chianti Classico (Toscana)
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Sangiovese (92%), Altre Uve (8%)
| Vino Rosso
|Punteggio: ✧✧✧✧
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Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of rose, strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, carob and hay.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
At least 10 months in cement and steel tanks, at least 2 months in bottle.
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Alcol: 13%
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Carne alla griglia, Carne arrosto, Stufati di carne, Formaggi
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|Calice consigliato
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18 °C
|(Vini Rossi Corposi o Maturi)
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|Giugno 2026
|Altre Annate
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|DiWineTaste
|Lettori
|2004
| ✧✧✧✭
| Agosto 2006
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| Ottobre 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧
| Giugno 2026
| --