

The color of Cesanese del Piglio

Our tasting by contrast will examine - as usual - wines exclusively produced with the grapes to be evaluated in our study. As for Schiava, we will choose a wine belonging to Denominazione d'Origina Controllata Lago di Caldaro, also known as “Caldaro” or “Kalterersee”. Most of this wine is generally produced with Schiava Gentile, however it may likely varieties “Grossa” and “Grigia” to be used as well, although in smaller quantities. As for the wine produced with the red grape of Latium, we will choose a Cesanese del Piglio, DOCG wine of this region and which may also be simply called “Piglio”. This wine can be made from both Cesanese di Affile and Cesanese Comune grapes, a characteristic, in this case, negligible for our purpose. For both wines we will make sure they have been vinified in inert containers and having not more than two years of age, served at the temperature of 17 °C (63 °F) in tasting glasses. Let's pour the wines of our tasting in their respective glasses and begin the evaluation of their organoleptic characteristics starting from the appearance analysis. In doing this, we will need a white surface - a clean sheet of paper will do - and tilt the glass of Lago di Caldaro over it, the first wine we will examine. Schiava, observed at the base of the glass, shows a brilliant ruby red and a moderate transparency: the object put behind the glass can be clearly seen. Nuances, observed at the edge of the wine, towards the opening of the glass, shows the same color. Let's now pass to the evaluation of Cesanese del Piglio and tilt the glass over the white surface. At the base of the glass we will observe an intense ruby red color and an evidently lower transparency than Lago di Caldaro. Nuances of Cesanese, observed near the opening of the glass, show a ruby red color, sometimes with violet tones as well. Schiava and Cesanese makes wines with different olfactory profiles. Schiava gives to the nose of the taster a profile of aromas in which can be mainly perceived fruits with a red pulp and a good richness of aromas recalling flowers. Cesanese, having a profile with evidently different aromas, gives the nose sensations mainly recalling fruits with a dark pulp and, also in this case, there are aromas recalling the world of flowers. In wines produced with grapes belonging to Schiava Nera family are easily recognized aromas of cherry, raspberry, blueberry and strawberry, as well as cyclamen and violet. Most of the times, wines produced with Schiava grape are characterized by a pleasing smell of almond. Cesanese gives aromas of plum, black cherry, blueberry and blackberry, sometimes raspberry too, as well as aromas of violet and, in certain cases, it can also be perceived the smell of cyclamen. Let's now evaluate the olfactory profiles of Lago di Caldaro and Cesanese del Piglio, starting from the wine produced with Schiava. Let's hold the glass in vertical position and, without swirling, proceed with the first smell in order to evaluate the opening of Schiava. From the glass are perceived intense and pleasing aromas of cherry, raspberry and blueberry. Let's now swirl the glass in order to favor the development of the other aromas, therefore completing the profile of wine. Let's do a second smell: Schiava now gives aromas of strawberry, violet and cyclamen, as well as the characteristic almond aroma. We are now going to evaluate the olfactory profile of Cesanese del Piglio and proceed with the first smell. The opening of this wine gives intense aromas of black cherry, plum and blackberry, a profile very different from Schiava. After having swirled the glass, let's proceed with a second smell which will complete the profile of wine with blueberry, cyclamen, rose and raspberry, sometimes black currant as well. Differences between Schiava and Cesanese are well perceptible and evident also in the phase of gustatory analysis. Just like for the previous phases, let's start from Lago di Caldaro. Take a sip of the wine from Alto Adige and evaluate its attack: Schiava is easily recognized for its characteristic and pleasing crispness - given by acidity - well balanced by the effect of alcohol. Astringency is quite moderate with an average body, in the mouth are perceived flavors of cherry, raspberry and blueberry. Let's now take a sip of Cesanese del Piglio in order to evaluate the attack. In the mouth is perceived a fuller structure than Schiava, a more intense astringency which is well balanced both by roundness and alcohol. Crispness is clearly lower than Schiava and in the mouth are evidently perceived flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry. The fourth and last phase of our tasting by contrast will be about the evaluation of final sensations left in the mouth by the wines after having swallowed them. The finish of Lago di Caldaro - our wine produced with Schiava grape - is persistent, leaving in the mouth intense and pleasing flavors recalling cherry, raspberry and blueberry, as well as the characteristic and slightly bitter flavor of almond. The finish of Cesanese del Piglio is equally persistent, leaving in the mouth pleasing flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry. Let's now compare the finish of both wines and, in particular, the sensations of crispness, roundness and body. Schiava leaves in the mouth a more intense crispness sensation than Cesanese, whereas in the wine from Latium will be roundness and body to be more intense than the wine from Alto Adige. Schiava and Cesanese, as it is clearly evident by our tasting by contrast, make wines with remarkable differences, in both cases having profiles of agreeableness and elegance.