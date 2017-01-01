Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Grappa Balciana, Sartarelli (Italy)

Grappa Balciana

Sartarelli (Italy)

Marches
(Distiller: Distillerie Bonollo)
Pomace of Verdicchio
Grappa Grappa Score:

Limpid, colorless and crystalline.

Intense, clean and pleasing with aromas of apple, pear, hazelnut, broom and apricot, with almost imperceptible alcohol pungency.

Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to dissolve rapidly, round and sweet.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and apricot.

Distillted with a steam batch distiller.

Alcohol: 40% 11 °C
(51 °F)

September 2017


