Wine Culture and Information
Current Events
Capannelle: Prestige of Tuscany
Perugia, Italy
Thursday, November 16th, 2017

Capannelle: the extraordinary Tuscany of Chianti and the elegant prestige of Solare and 50 & 50
Perugia, Italy
Thursday, November 16th, 2017  -  20:30
Price: € 30.00

La Locanda dei Golosi
Strada Eugubina, 225
Pieve Pagliaccia, Bosco - Perugia
Phone: 075 5918606  -  E-Mail: lalocandadeigolosi@hotmail.com
WEB: www.lalocandadeigolosi.it

An event dedicated to Capannelle - renowned and prestigious winery in Gaiole, in the heart of Chianti Classico - in company of their wines, among the most prestigious ones in Tuscany. From Chardonnay to Chianti Classico Riserva, passing through a comparative vertical tasting of the famous Solare - 2011 and 2007 - up to the iconic 50 & 50, fruit of Capannelle's Sangiovese and Avignonesi's Merlot.

Chardonnay 2014
Tukey Caprice with Renetta Apple and Mustard and Pink Pepper Sauce

Chianti Classico Riserva 2013
Pappardelle with Aromatic White Ragoût, Finferli and Porcini Mushrooms

Verticale Comparativa di Solare 2011 e Solare 2007
Polenta "Concia" with Stewed Boar and Olives

50 & 50 2013
Braised Beef with Chestnuts and Green Pepper with Fantasy of Ratatouille

Grappa di Chianti Classico
Dark Chocolate Delice with Orange Mousse, Coffee and Dark Cocoa

Location of La Locanda dei Golosi

The event has a limited number of places and the reservation is required.

Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2002-2017 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.