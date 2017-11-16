|An event dedicated to Capannelle - renowned and prestigious winery in Gaiole, in the heart of Chianti Classico - in company of their wines, among the most prestigious ones in Tuscany. From Chardonnay to Chianti Classico Riserva, passing through a comparative vertical tasting of the famous Solare - 2011 and 2007 - up to the iconic 50 & 50, fruit of Capannelle's Sangiovese and Avignonesi's Merlot.
Chardonnay 2014
Tukey Caprice with Renetta Apple and Mustard and Pink Pepper Sauce
Chianti Classico Riserva 2013
Pappardelle with Aromatic White Ragoût, Finferli and Porcini Mushrooms
Verticale Comparativa di Solare 2011 e Solare 2007
Polenta "Concia" with Stewed Boar and Olives
50 & 50 2013
Braised Beef with Chestnuts and Green Pepper with Fantasy of Ratatouille
Grappa di Chianti Classico
Dark Chocolate Delice with Orange Mousse, Coffee and Dark Cocoa