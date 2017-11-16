Share this event

Capannelle: the extraordinary Tuscany of Chianti and the elegant prestige of Solare and 50 & 50 Perugia, Italy Price: € 30.00

La Locanda dei Golosi Strada Eugubina, 225 Pieve Pagliaccia, Bosco - Perugia Phone: 075 5918606 - E-Mail: lalocandadeigolosi@hotmail.com WEB: www.lalocandadeigolosi.it

An event dedicated to Capannelle - renowned and prestigious winery in Gaiole, in the heart of Chianti Classico - in company of their wines, among the most prestigious ones in Tuscany. From Chardonnay to Chianti Classico Riserva, passing through a comparative vertical tasting of the famous Solare - 2011 and 2007 - up to the iconic 50 & 50, fruit of Capannelle's Sangiovese and Avignonesi's Merlot.



Chardonnay 2014 Tukey Caprice with Renetta Apple and Mustard and Pink Pepper Sauce

Chianti Classico Riserva 2013 Pappardelle with Aromatic White Ragoût, Finferli and Porcini Mushrooms

Verticale Comparativa di Solare 2011 e Solare 2007 Polenta "Concia" with Stewed Boar and Olives

50 & 50 2013 Braised Beef with Chestnuts and Green Pepper with Fantasy of Ratatouille

Grappa di Chianti Classico Dark Chocolate Delice with Orange Mousse, Coffee and Dark Cocoa Location of La Locanda dei Golosi



