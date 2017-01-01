Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry and blueberry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blackberry.

2 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.


