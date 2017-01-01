|
Langhe Nebbiolo Il Crutin 2014
Langhe (Piedmont)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, rose, strawberry, vanilla, cinnamon and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
6 months in cask.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|March 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2007
| April 2009
|2010
| August 2013
|2013
| April 2016
|2014
| March 2017
