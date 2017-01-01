Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Aglianico del Vulture Alberi in Piano 2013, Il Passo (Italy)

Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, juniper, vanilla, graphite, raspberry, cinnamon, chocolate, tobacco, leather and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness and roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

18 months in cask.

Alcohol: 14%

Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

March 2017


