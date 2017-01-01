Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, juniper, vanilla, graphite, raspberry, cinnamon, chocolate, tobacco, leather and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness and roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

18 months in cask.


