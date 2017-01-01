Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Barolo Piantà 2009, Casavecchia (Italy)

Barolo Piantà 2009

Casavecchia (Italy)

Barolo (Piedmont)
Nebbiolo
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Barolo (Piedmont)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, blueberry, vanilla, rose, tobacco, chocolate, mace, cinnamon, leather and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

2 years in cask, at least 18 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

March 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2004        September 2009       --    
2006        September 2012       --    
2007        January 2015       --    
2009        March 2017       --    

Other Casavecchia's wines 


