|
Barolo Piantà 2009
Barolo (Piedmont)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, blueberry, vanilla, rose, tobacco, chocolate, mace, cinnamon, leather and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
2 years in cask, at least 18 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
|
| September 2009
| --
|2006
|
| September 2012
| --
|2007
|
| January 2015
| --
|2009
|
| March 2017
| --