Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Aglianico del Vulture Il Repertorio 2014, Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

Aglianico del Vulture Il Repertorio 2014

Cantine del Notaio (Italy)

Aglianico del Vulture (Basilicata)
Aglianico
Red Wine

Aglianico del Vulture (Basilicata)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, cyclamen, vanilla, chocolate, tobacco and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

At least 12 months in cask.

Alcohol: 14%

Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

April 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2002        November 2004       --    
2003        October 2005       --    
2005        November 2007       --    
2006        March 2010       
2007        January 2011       --    
2008        December 2011       --    
2009        November 2012       --    
2013        November 2016       --    
2014        April 2017       --    

Other Cantine del Notaio's wines 


