Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, pear and nettle followed by aromas of elder flower, apple, lychee, pineapple, broom, citrus fruits and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, pineapple and pear.

8 months in steel tanks.


