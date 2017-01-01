|
Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze Dry 2016
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, fine and persistent perlage, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of apple, pineapple, hawthorn, tangerine, jasmine, broom and plum.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing sweetness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and pineapple.
Fermented in closed tank for 50 days.
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Aperitifs, Crustacean appetizers, Sauteed crustaceans, Risotto with vegetables
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|April 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
|
| February 2016
| --
|2015
|
| December 2016
| --
|2016
|
| April 2017
| --