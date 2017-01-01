Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, fine and persistent perlage, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, fine and persistent perlage, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of apple, pineapple, hawthorn, tangerine, jasmine, broom and plum.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing sweetness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and pineapple.

Fermented in closed tank for 50 days.


