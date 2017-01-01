Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, fine and persistent perlage, transparent. Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, fine and persistent perlage, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, cherry and raspberry followed by aromas of bread crust, strawberry, arbutus unedo, banana, tangerine, pear and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, cherry and raspberry.

A small part of the base wine ferments in barrique. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 30 months.


