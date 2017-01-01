Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Franciacorta Brut Rosé Monogram, Castel Faglia (Italy)

Franciacorta Brut Rosé Monogram

Castel Faglia (Italy)

Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Chardonnay (70%), Pinot Nero (30%)
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score:

Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, fine and persistent perlage, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, cherry and raspberry followed by aromas of bread crust, strawberry, arbutus unedo, banana, tangerine, pear and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, cherry and raspberry.

A small part of the base wine ferments in barrique. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 30 months.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta with meat and legumes, Broiled fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products

Suggested glass Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

May 2017


