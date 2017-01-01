|
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Riserva Vallocaia 2013
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (90%), Colorino del Valdarno (10%)
| Red Wine
Score:
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, blackberry, raspberry, rose, vanilla, tobacco, cocoa, cinnamon, mace and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
2 years in cask, 1 year in bottle.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|May 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
|
| August 2014
| --
|2013
|
| May 2017
| --