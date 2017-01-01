Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Riserva Vallocaia 2013, Bindella (Italy)

Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Riserva Vallocaia 2013

Bindella (Italy)

Vino Nobile di Montepulciano (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (90%), Colorino del Valdarno (10%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Vino Nobile di Montepulciano (Tuscany)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, blackberry, raspberry, rose, vanilla, tobacco, cocoa, cinnamon, mace and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

2 years in cask, 1 year in bottle.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

May 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2010        August 2014       --    
2013        May 2017       --    

Wine List



