Vittoria Frappato 2016
Vittoria (Sicily)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, blackberry and raspberry followed by aromas of strawberry, cyclamen, rose, plum, blueberry and black pepper.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
6 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Fish soups
Suggested glass
16 °C
(60 °F)
(Young Red Wines)
June 2017
Other Vintages
DiWineTaste
Readers
2014
|
June 2015
| --
2015
|
September 2016
| --
2016
|
June 2017
| --