Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, citrus fruits and plum followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, jasmine and broom. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, citrus fruits and plum followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, jasmine and broom.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.

4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle. 4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.

