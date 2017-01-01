|
Tenuta Ibidini Insolia 2016
(Sicily)
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, citrus fruits and plum followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, jasmine and broom.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.
4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Fish and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with fish, Sauteed crustaceans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|June 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
|
| June 2015
| --
|2015
|
| September 2016
| --
|2016
|
| June 2017
| --