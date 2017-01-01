Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, elder flower and peach followed by aromas of apple, green bell pepper, pineapple, acacia, plum, grapefruit, flint, vanilla and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, elder flower and peach followed by aromas of apple, green bell pepper, pineapple, acacia, plum, grapefruit, flint, vanilla and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and grapefruit. Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and grapefruit.

Half of this wine ages for 6 months in barrique, 10 months in steel tanks, 12 months in bottle. Half of this wine ages for 6 months in barrique, 10 months in steel tanks, 12 months in bottle.

