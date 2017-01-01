|
Langhe Sauvignon Matteo Correggia 2014
Langhe (Piedmont)
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, elder flower and peach followed by aromas of apple, green bell pepper, pineapple, acacia, plum, grapefruit, flint, vanilla and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and grapefruit.
Half of this wine ages for 6 months in barrique, 10 months in steel tanks, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with meat, Broiled fish, Vegetable soups, Sauteed white meat
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|June 2017
|2010
|
| March 2014
| --
|2014
|
| June 2017
| --