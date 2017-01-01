Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Langhe Sauvignon Matteo Correggia 2014, Matteo Correggia (Italy)

Langhe (Piedmont)
Sauvignon Blanc
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, elder flower and peach followed by aromas of apple, green bell pepper, pineapple, acacia, plum, grapefruit, flint, vanilla and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and grapefruit.

Half of this wine ages for 6 months in barrique, 10 months in steel tanks, 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta with meat, Broiled fish, Vegetable soups, Sauteed white meat

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

June 2017


Other Vintages
