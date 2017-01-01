Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Alto Adige Pinot Bianco 2016, Kellerei KalternCaldaro (Italy)

Alto Adige Pinot Bianco 2016

Kellerei KalternCaldaro (Italy)

(Alto Adige)
Pinot Bianco
White Wine

(Alto Adige)
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom and citrus fruits.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.

4 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Vegetable and fish appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Sauteed fish

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

August 2017


