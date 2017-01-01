Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Sartarelli Brut 2016, Sartarelli (Italy)

Sartarelli Brut 2016

Sartarelli (Italy)

(Marches)
Verdicchio
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Marches)
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, almond, broom and pineapple.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.

Produced with the Charmat method.

Alcohol: 12%

Fish and vegetable appetizers, Pasta with fish, Risotto with crustaceans, Sauteed fish

Suggested glass Charmat Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)

August 2017


