|
Sartarelli Brut 2016
(Marches)
|
Verdicchio
| Sparkling Wine
|Score:
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, almond, broom and pineapple.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.
Produced with the Charmat method.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Fish and vegetable appetizers, Pasta with fish, Risotto with crustaceans, Sauteed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|August 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
|
| January 2016
| --
|2016
|
| August 2017
| --