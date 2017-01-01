Intense greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, almond, broom and pineapple.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.

Produced with the Charmat method.


