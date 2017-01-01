Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and citrus fruits followed by aromas of bread crust, hawthorn, kiwi, pear and yeast. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and citrus fruits followed by aromas of bread crust, hawthorn, kiwi, pear and yeast.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and kiwi. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and kiwi.

The base wine ferments in steel tanks and cask, referments in bottle on its lees for 36 months. The base wine ferments in steel tanks and cask, referments in bottle on its lees for 36 months.

