Lessini Durello Metodo Classico Brut Roncà 36 mesi 2012
Lessini (Veneto)
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and citrus fruits followed by aromas of bread crust, hawthorn, kiwi, pear and yeast.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and kiwi.
The base wine ferments in steel tanks and cask, referments in bottle on its lees for 36 months.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Aperitifs, Fish and crustacean appetizers, Fried fish, Risotto with crustaceans, Dairy products
Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
August 2017
Other Vintages
DiWineTaste
Readers
2010
|
June 2015
| --
2012
|
August 2017
| --