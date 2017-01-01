Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Lessini Durello Metodo Classico Brut Roncà 36 mesi 2012, Fattori (Italy)

Lessini Durello Metodo Classico Brut Roncà 36 mesi 2012

Fattori (Italy)

Lessini (Veneto)
Durella
Sparkling Wine

Lessini (Veneto)
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and citrus fruits followed by aromas of bread crust, hawthorn, kiwi, pear and yeast.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and kiwi.

The base wine ferments in steel tanks and cask, referments in bottle on its lees for 36 months.

Alcohol: 11.5%

Aperitifs, Fish and crustacean appetizers, Fried fish, Risotto with crustaceans, Dairy products

10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

August 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2010        June 2015       --    
2012        August 2017       --    

Other Fattori's wines 


