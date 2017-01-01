Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, nettle and peach followed by aromas of acacia, apple, broom, elder flower, pear, pineapple and citrus fruits.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and pineapple.

Aged in steel tanks.


