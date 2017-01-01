|
Sauvignon 2016
(Umbria)
|
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, peach and nettle followed by aromas of apple, elder flower, citrus fruits, pineapple and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and pineapple.
3 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Eggs
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|September 2017