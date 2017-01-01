Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and bergamot followed by aromas of pear, medlar, grapefruit, anise, broom, rosemary and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and rosemary.

8 months in steel tanks.


