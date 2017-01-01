|
Portofino Çimixà Villa Fieschi 2011
Golfo del Tigullio-Portofino or Portofino (Liguria)
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and bergamot followed by aromas of pear, medlar, grapefruit, anise, broom, rosemary and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and rosemary.
8 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Vegetable soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|September 2017