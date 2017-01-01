Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Romagna Sangiovese Superiore Maestri di Vigna del Molino 2016, Fattoria Paradiso (Italy)

Romagna (Emilia Romagna)
Sangiovese
Red Wine

Romagna (Emilia Romagna)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, blackberry, raspberry, vanilla, face powder, mace and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

3 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat, Cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 17 °C
(62 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

October 2017


