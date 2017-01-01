|
Lambrusco di Sorbara Spumante Brut Lariserva 2015
Lambrusco di Sorbara (Emilia Romagna)
Lambrusco di Sorbara
| Sparkling Wine
|Score:
Brilliant onion skin pink and nuances of pale pink, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of strawberry, pink grapefruit, plum, blueberry, rose and cyclamen.
Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
Produced with Martinotti method, 12 months of aging on its lees.
Alcohol: 12%
Aperitifs, Cold cuts, Fish appetizers, Sauteed fish, Pasta with crustaceans
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|October 2017