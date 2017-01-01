Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Lambrusco di Sorbara Spumante Brut Lariserva 2015, Paltrinieri (Italy)

Lambrusco di Sorbara Spumante Brut Lariserva 2015

Paltrinieri (Italy)

Lambrusco di Sorbara (Emilia Romagna)
Lambrusco di Sorbara
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score:

Lambrusco di Sorbara (Emilia Romagna)
Brilliant onion skin pink and nuances of pale pink, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of strawberry, pink grapefruit, plum, blueberry, rose and cyclamen.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Produced with Martinotti method, 12 months of aging on its lees.

Alcohol: 12%

Aperitifs, Cold cuts, Fish appetizers, Sauteed fish, Pasta with crustaceans

Suggested glass Young Red Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young Red Wines)

October 2017


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Paltrinieri's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
In which municipality are produced the best Franciacorta wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
How often do you personally encounter a "corked wine"?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What kind of wine do you like having in October?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2017 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.