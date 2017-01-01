Brilliant onion skin pink and nuances of pale pink, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant onion skin pink and nuances of pale pink, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of strawberry, pink grapefruit, plum, blueberry, rose and cyclamen.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Produced with Martinotti method, 12 months of aging on its lees.


