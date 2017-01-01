Pale mahogany and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency. Pale mahogany and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of caramel, vanilla and orange followed by aromas of almond, rancho and date.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of caramel, date and orange.

Produced with Marsala Fine and added flavoring.


