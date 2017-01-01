Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent. Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and citrus fruit peel followed by aromas of almond, honey, candied fruits and orange marmalade.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and honey.

Aged in steel tanks.


