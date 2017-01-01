Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Colli di Faenza Sangiovese 2015, Rontana (Italy)

Colli di Faenza Sangiovese 2015

Rontana (Italy)

Colli di Faenza (Emilia Romagna)
Sangiovese
Red Wine

Colli di Faenza (Emilia Romagna)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, geranium and cyclamen.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, raspberry and plum.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12%

Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

November 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2004        December 2006       --    
2006          December 2009       
2007        December 2010       --    
2012        December 2014       --    
2015        November 2017       --    

Other Rontana's wines 


