Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, geranium and cyclamen.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, raspberry and plum.

Aged in steel tanks.


