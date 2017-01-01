|
Colli di Faenza Sangiovese 2015
Colli di Faenza (Emilia Romagna)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, geranium and cyclamen.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, raspberry and plum.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|November 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
|
| December 2006
| --
|2006
|
| December 2009
|
|2007
|
| December 2010
| --
|2012
|
| December 2014
| --
|2015
|
| November 2017
| --