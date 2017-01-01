|
Colli di Faenza Sangiovese Col Mora 2011
Colli di Faenza (Emilia Romagna)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, cyclamen, carob and cocoa.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
18 months in steel tanks, 18 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Cold cuts, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|November 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2000
|
| Issue 13, November 2003
| --
|2001
|
| Issue 48, January 2007
| --
|2005
|
| December 2009
| --
|2011
|
| November 2017
| --