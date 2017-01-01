Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Colli di Faenza Sangiovese Col Mora 2011, Rontana (Italy)

Colli di Faenza Sangiovese Col Mora 2011

Rontana (Italy)

Colli di Faenza (Emilia Romagna)
Sangiovese
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Colli di Faenza (Emilia Romagna)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, cyclamen, carob and cocoa.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.

18 months in steel tanks, 18 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13%

Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Cold cuts, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

November 2017


