|
Montefalco Sagrantino 2013
Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, chocolate, vanilla, tobacco, mace and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.
18 months in cask, at least 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 15%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|December 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2009
|
| February 2014
| --
|2011
|
| April 2016
| --
|2013
|
| December 2017
| --