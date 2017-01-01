Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Montefalco Sagrantino Colleallodole 2012, Fattoria Colleallodole - Milziade Antano (Italy)

Montefalco Sagrantino Colleallodole 2012

Fattoria Colleallodole - Milziade Antano (Italy)

Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
Sagrantino
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, tamarind, vanilla, tobacco, cocoa, leather, green bean and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.

18 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 15%

Game, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

December 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2009        February 2014       --    
2011        April 2016       --    
2012        December 2017       --    

Other Fattoria Colleallodole - Milziade Antano's wines 


