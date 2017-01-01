Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, start with hints of black cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, raspberry, pink pepper, tobacco, vanilla, chocolate, cinnamon, mace and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.

24 months in barrique, 2 years in bottle.


