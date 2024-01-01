Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, apricot and white rose followed by aromas of carnation, lychee, peach, apple, pineapple, pear, candied fruits, mango, citrus fruit peel, honey, lavender, ginger, saffron and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, apricot and white rose followed by aromas of carnation, lychee, peach, apple, pineapple, pear, candied fruits, mango, citrus fruit peel, honey, lavender, ginger, saffron and hints of vanilla.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of grape, apricot and lychee. Very persistent finish with long flavors of grape, apricot and lychee.

12 months in barrique, 9 months in steel tanks. 12 months in barrique, 9 months in steel tanks.

