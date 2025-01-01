|
Valle d'Aosta Rosé 2023
(Vallée d'Aoste)
|
Petit Rouge (70%), Cornalin (20%), Gamay (10%)
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of rose, cyclamen, strawberry and raspberry.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans, Mushroom soups, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|May 2025