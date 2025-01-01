|
Valle d'Aosta Petite Arvine 2023
(Vallée d'Aoste)
|
Petite Arvine
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and pineapple followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, jasmine, pear, citrus fruits, white melon, plum and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and pineapple.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with fish and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Dairy products, Eggs
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|May 2025