Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and pineapple followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, jasmine, pear, citrus fruits, white melon, plum and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and pineapple followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, jasmine, pear, citrus fruits, white melon, plum and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and pineapple. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and pineapple.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

