Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and peony followed by aromas of violet, iris, blackberry, plum, blueberry, chocolate, face powder, tobacco, licorice, cigar box, mace, leather, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, black cherry and blackberry.

About 12 months in barrique and cask.


