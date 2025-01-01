|
Alto Adige Merlot Riserva Siebeneich Praun 2021
(Alto Adige)
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and peony followed by aromas of violet, iris, blackberry, plum, blueberry, chocolate, face powder, tobacco, licorice, cigar box, mace, leather, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, black cherry and blackberry.
About 12 months in barrique and cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|September 2025