|
Alto Adige Cabernet Riserva Mumelter 2021
(Alto Adige)
|
Cabernet Sauvignon (90%), Cabernet Franc (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, iris, blueberry, blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, face powder, licorice, leather, bell pepper, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, plum and black cherry.
About 12 months in barrique and cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|September 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2001
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2004
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| October 2023
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| September 2025
| --