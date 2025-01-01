|
Alto Adige Sauvignon Riserva Greel 2022
(Alto Adige)
|
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of hawthorn, nettle, apple, pineapple, pear, grapefruit, plum, tomato leaf, box flower, green bell pepper, sage and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and pineapple.
Fermented and aged in cask and barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Stuffed pasta with fish and mushrooms, Roasted fish, Broiled fish, Stewed white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|September 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| October 2023
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2025
| --