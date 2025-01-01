Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of hawthorn, nettle, apple, pineapple, pear, grapefruit, plum, tomato leaf, box flower, green bell pepper, sage and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and pineapple.

Fermented and aged in cask and barrique.


