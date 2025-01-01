|
Alto Adige Chardonnay Riserva Stegher 2022
(Alto Adige)
|
Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of citron, melon, pineapple, peach, mango, grapefruit, pear, praline, butter, vanilla and flint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and citron.
Fermented and aged in cask and barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with fish, Roasted fish, Broiled fish, Broiled crustaceans, Roasted white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|September 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| October 2023
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2025
| --