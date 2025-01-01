|
Contro Corrente Teroldego Rosato 2023
(Trentino)
|
Teroldego
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and peach followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, arbutus berry and apple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and peach.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|October 2025