

The color and nuances of Malvasia Bianca Lunga

As usual, the wines of our tasting by contrast are exclusively produced with the grapes we are going to evaluate in our study. Choosing a wine produced with 100% Greco is not so difficult, whereas it will be a little harder to get a wine made with Malvasia Bianca Lunga. As for Greco, the wine we will choose is a Greco di Tufo and we will make sure it is vinified in inert containers, preferably steel tanks. As for the second wine, we will choose an Amelia Malvasia - Denominazione d'Origine Controllata of Umbria - and making sure it is a wine produced with 100% Malvasia Bianca Lunga. We should in fact consider production disciplinary of this wine allows a minimum of 85% for this variety. Also in this case, we will choose a wine fermented and aged in steel tanks in order not to affect the expression of grapes. In both cases we will choose wines belonging to the most recent vintage and served in tasting glasses at the temperature of 10 °C (50 °F). Let's start our tasting by contrast and, as usual, the first aspect we will evaluate in both wines is appearance, quality expressed by color and transparency. The first wine we will examine is Amelia Malvasia. Let's tilt the glass on a white surface and observe the base of the glass. The color of this wine reveals a pale and light greenish yellow, with a very high transparency. Nuances, observed at the edge of the liquid mass, towards the opening of the glass, reveals - also in this case - a greenish yellow color. Let's now pass to the evaluation of Greco di Tufo: the color of this wine is evidently darker and fuller, showing an intense and brilliant straw yellow hue, as well as a high transparency. Nuances confirm the color observed at the base of the glass. Let's now compare both wines: differences in color and nuances are evident. To the nose, Malvasia Bianca Lunga and Greco have remarkable differences both in terms of intensity and quality. Malvasia Bianca Lunga, despite its fresh fruits and juice are quite aromatic, makes wines with pretty pale aromas and, in certain cases, neutral as well. The profile of Greco is evidently different, giving to the nose more intense and full aromas, having a stronger personality and power. Malvasia Bianca Lunga expresses to the nose aromas of pear, melon and peach, sometimes apricot, to which follow flower aromas mainly recalling broom. Greco gives to the nose of the taster aromas recalling peach, apple and pear, as well as aromas of tropical fruits - in particular pineapple - to which follow sensations of citrus fruits, hazelnut and hawthorn. Moreover, in certain cases, both varieties can express to the nose mineral sensations, in particular Greco wines produced in Tufo, in Irpinia area. The first wine of which we will evaluate aromas is Amelia Malvasia. With the glass in vertical position and without swirling, let's proceed with the first smell allowing the evaluation of opening. We can perceive the light character, even gentle, of Malvasia, with a moderate strength however elegant and agreeable. From the glass we can perceive aromas of pear, peach and broom, of moderate intensity, however pleasing and clean. After having swirled the glass - in order to allow the development of other aromas - the profile of Malvasia Bianca Lunga is completed by melon, apple, hawthorn and apricot, sometimes pineapple. Let's now pass to the evaluation of Greco di Tufo's opening: from the glass are perceived more intense and powerful aromas than Malvasia, in which can be recognized peach, apple, pear and hawthorn. After having swirled the glass, the profile of Greco is completed by citrus fruits, plum, pineapple and the typical hint of hazelnut. Moreover, it can also be perceived hints of almond and medlar, as well as a mineral touch. Let's now compare the olfactory profiles of both glasses: differences are evident, in particular in terms of intensity. Let's now pass to the gustatory evaluation of the wines of our tasting by contrast, starting - just like the previous phases - from Amelia Malvasia. Take a sip of this wine and evaluate its attack, that is the initial sensation perceived in the mouth. Malvasia Bianca Lunga is characterized by a pleasing crispness - the effect of acidity - and a body of medium structure. In the mouth are perceived the flavors of pear, peach, apple and melon, confirming the good correspondence to the nose. Let's now evaluate the attack of Greco di Tufo: in the mouth is perceived an evident crispness and a body of good structure, clearly stronger than Malvasia Bianca Lunga. It will be perceived a good sensation of roundness - also because of the effects of alcohol - including, clean and intense, flavors of apple, pear, peach and plum. Let's now compare the two wines, in particular the differences in terms of structure and roundness: Malvasia Bianca Lunga appears to be lighter although being characterized by an elegant finesse. The last phase of our tasting by contrast will focus on the sensations the wines leave in the mouth after swallowing, in particular taste-olfactory persistence. The finish of Amelia Malvasia is characterized by a pleasing crispness and a sensation of light body, leaving in the mouth flavors of peach, apple and, sometimes, pineapple and apricot. Persistence is good, confirming the flavors and qualities perceived in the gustatory phase. The finish of Greco di Tufo has good persistence leaving in the mouth intense flavors of apple, peach and plum, as well as the typical sensation of hazelnut, sometimes almond as well. In Greco di Tufo is perceived a more robust and rounder finish, however expressing the pleasing vivacity of acidity. On this regard, the difference with Malvasia Bianca Lunga is evident and clear even in the final phase of tasting, expressing different characters however pleasing in both cases.