

The color of Piave Raboso

Compared to the past tasting by contrast, this month we will compare two wines made with different wine making techniques. The reason is Raboso that, because of its evident acidity and astringency, it is generally aged in wood, a procedure affecting some of its organoleptic qualities. For the sake of truth, Raboso is also vinified in inert containers - usually steel tanks - a technique used when the producer wants to make a sparkling style. Freisa too is frequently vinified as sparkling style, in both cases not suited for our tasting. We will in fact choose a Freisa d'Asti vinified in inert containers and in the still style, preferably having two years. As for Raboso, we will choose a bottle belonging to Piave DOC (Denominazione d'Origine Controllata). Both wines will be poured in their respective tasting glasses and served at the temperature of 18 °C (65 °F). Let's pour Freisa and Raboso in their glasses and begin our tasting by contrast. The first wine of which we will evaluate aspect is Freisa d'Asti. Let's tilt the glass over a white surface and observe the base of the glass: the color of Freisa is brilliant ruby red with a moderate transparency. Let's now observe the edge of the wine towards the opening of the glass in order to evaluate nuances: we will notice - deep and intense - a ruby red hue with an evident purple tinge. Let's now pass to the glass of Piave Raboso, holding it tilted over a white surface. At the base of the glass can be seen an intense ruby red color, sometimes deep, with an evidently lower transparency than Freisa. Nuances of Raboso - observed at the edge of the liquid mass, towards the opening of the glass - confirms a ruby red hue. We will now compare both glasses by holding them side by side: differences in color, transparency and nuances are evident. Freisa and Raboso are characterized by olfactory profiles having substantial differences. In both cases, the main sensations recall red and black fruits as well as flowers. Aromas of Freisa are more oriented towards red fruits, in particular cherry - sometimes recalling black cherry as well - raspberry and strawberry, to which may follow blueberry, blackberry and plum. Among flower aromas found in Freisa are mentioned violet, rose and cyclamen. Raboso aromas are oriented towards black fruits, specifically black cherry, plum and blackberry, frequently followed by blueberry. Flowers which can be found in Raboso mainly are violet and rose. Both Freisa and Raboso can be vinified in wood containers - a technique more common with Raboso - giving wines complex sensations usually enhancing the quality of wines. It should be said that when producers use wood with Freisa, they do not usually tend to exceed with tertiary qualities in order to favor the typical fresh expression of this variety. Let's now proceed with the evaluation of the olfactory profiles of Freisa d'Asti and Piave Raboso, beginning from the wine from Piedmont. By holding the glass in vertical position and without swirling, let's proceed with the first smell allowing the evaluation of wine's opening. From the glass are perceived clean and intense aromas of cherry, plum and raspberry, with an evidently fresh profile. Let's now swirl the glass in order to favor the development of Freisa's aromas and proceed with the second smell. From the glass are perceived aromas of strawberry, violet, cyclamen, blueberry and - sometimes - rose. Let's now pass to the glass of Piave Raboso. The opening of the wine from Veneto is characterized by an evidently more “robust” profile in which can be perceived black cherry, plum and blueberry. After having swirled the glass, proceed with a second smell while discriminating tertiary aromas given by the aging in wood. The profile of Raboso is completed by blackberry and violet, to which can follow - in certain cases - the smell of rose. The gustatory phase of our tasting will reveal an even more evident difference between Freisa and Raboso. Like the previous phases, the first wine we will examine is Freisa d'Asti. The attack of this wine - that is the sensations perceived in the mouth at the first sip - reveals a moderate astringency and a pleasing crispness given by acidity. In the mouth are perceived clean flavors of cherry, raspberry, plum and strawberry, as well as a good structure. Let's now proceed with the evaluation of Piave Raboso's attack and let's take a sip of this wine. We will perceive from the very beginning the substantial differences from Freisa: in the wine from Veneto the sensations of astringency and acidity are evidently more intense and dominant. Roundness perceived in the mouth is mainly given by the aging in wood, with a fuller body than Freisa. In the mouth are perceived pleasing flavors of black cherry, plum, blueberry and blackberry, confirming the good correspondence to the nose. The last phase of our tasting by contrast will focus on the final sensations left in the mouth by both wines after having swallowed them. The finish of Freisa d'Asti has a good persistence, leaving in the mouth pleasing flavors of cherry, raspberry, plum and strawberry, as well as a pleasing sensation of acidity. The finish of Piave Raboso is characterized by a good persistence, in which are clearly perceived - in good evidence - astringency and crispness given by acidity. In the mouth are still perceived the pleasing flavors of black cherry, plum, blueberry and blackberry as well as a light roundness given by alcohol and the aging in wood. Let's now compare the differences of the finish in both wines: the structure of Raboso is clearly more robust than Freisa as well as the sensation of crispness produced by acidity.