I thought some subjects were finally consigned to oblivion. After fierce
debates of supporters and detractors, excellent victims of ideological
excesses, I supposed - at last - we could talk about other aspects of wine. In
the course of the past years, the world of wine lived trends, fads and
philosophies in the form of integralist religions, all supposedly based on a
some kind of holy war passionately fought in the name of a non better
specified purity of wine. An ideological and technical clash fought
from opposite sides, which had as protagonists - faultless and innocent -
yeast, sulfur dioxide and everything else considered to be guilty of any
supposed adulteration, even light ones, in the name of a not full
understandable wine making purity. In all of these years - characterized by
endless talks, most of the times improbable, unfounded and senseless, even
supported by reasons having no practical, technical or scientific bases - an
“element”, in particular, seemed to be out of the epic clashes.
Wood, or better to say, the cask, specifically a particular type of cask - the
barrique - seemed not to bother the new schools of thoughts about wine making,
everyone seemed to focus on something else, in particular on chemistry.
Nevertheless, like it or not, wine is just the result of chemical and
biological processes, used and controlled by man in order to get a wine capable
of satisfying our emotions and senses. Wood, despite it has been in the past
the protagonist of fierce debates, seemed not to bother the thoughts of purists
and wine lovers anymore, as a matter of fact it has been more or less excluded
from the fads of recent years. Everyone seemed to be interested in selected
yeast, the adding of sulfur dioxide and other additives, virtuous practices in
vineyard, respect for the environment and sustainable viticulture. Barrique
seemed to be excluded from the picture, maybe it was finally considered a tool
- one of the many - agreed and accepted in wine production, apparently
absolved from the role of infernal demon.
It was not the case. For many, the famous 225 liters Bordeaux barrel is still
the symbol of horrendous wine making practice, a shameless fraud strongly
damaging the expression of grapes and territories. I wonder whether in Bordeaux
they do think the same. Who knows whether barrique - with its impure and
satanical soul - is capable of plagiarizing Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon,
Cabernet Franc and the other grapes of that land, as well as the many and
famous crus of that territory. I do not know whether it is simply
because of a defensive behavior about rejecting everything not belonging to
one's culture or tradition, or it is simply a matter of ignorance. What I can
say is - I believed that - the crusade against the barrique, which has been
cause of fierce debates among producers and wine lovers about fifteen years
ago, was finally over.
I frequently meet producers and taste their wines, listen to their stories and
personal vision about viticulture and wine making with which they make their
wines. In particular, I am interested in listening the producers I meet for the
first time, both because I am very curious and for the chance to know something
new and - you never know - good. We talk, express our opinions, something being
always useful to understand even in case you do not agree on the other's ideas.
In particular, I am interested in the viticultural and wine making techniques
they use for making their wines, also for a better understanding of the result
in function of grapes and territory. In other words, what the producer makes to
interpret what he cultivates in the vineyard. I am also interested in
the containers used for fermenting and aging wines, including - of course -
casks.
Not all producers are the same and each one of them has his or her vision on
how a wine should be made, in particular his or her own wine, each one having
ideas - founded or not - about what can or cannot be used in vineyard and in
the winery. I recently talked many times about casks and barriques with some
producers I met for the first time, and I realized for some this subject is
pretty unwelcome and controversial. In particular the barrique which is
considered by many as the absolute evil of wine, responsible of the worst
mystification and, according to them, those who use it do not know how to make
wine. The real wine, of course. In other words, with some of them was like
talking about the devil in a church. According to their opinion, the barrique
destroys the real nature of wine, it plagiarizes both taste and aromas, an
offense to the integrity of grapes and territories. Personally speaking, I
insist in saying every practice done by man - every one and with no exception -
produces the effect of affecting and “shaping” the taste and character of
wine.
The same does selected yeast, not to mention indigenous yeast, sulfur dioxide,
including the one naturally produced during fermentation no matter the type of
yeast used. The taste of wine is also affected by racking and time, including
oxygen, which simply does its job, for better or for worse. I believe
that, most of the times, it is a matter of being ignorant in using certain
tools or, maybe, of not having fully understood their role and effect. In
fact, everyone knows that you do not put your wine in a cask or barrique in
order to change its taste. Those who do this in order to get this result are
doing it because they evidently have a bad wine and are trying to mask
its low quality. On this regard I would like to cite these famous words: «the
best wine aged in wood is the one in which wood is not perceived». Who said
this? Émile Peynaud, undoubtedly one of the greatest wine makers of the modern
era, moreover a Frenchman and one who - of course - knew something about cask
and barrique. And certainly much more than this.
Antonello Biancalana