Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
  Not Just Wine Issue 161, April 2017   
San Leonardo 2000, Tenuta San Leonardo (Trentino, Italy)
Grappa di Sagrantino di Montefalco
Arnaldo Caprai (Umbria)
(Distiller: Distillerie Bonollo)
Pomace of Sagrantino
Price: € 18.00 - 70cl Score: Wine that excels in its category

Limpid, colorless and crystalline.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined with aromas of prune, dried violet, blackberry, geranium, honey and hazelnut with almost imperceptible alcohol pungency.
Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to dissolve rapidly, perceptible sweetness, balanced roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of prune, honey and hazelnut.
Distilled in a steam batch distiller.



  Not Just Wine Issue 161, April 2017   
Wine Guide Parade

January 2017

The best 15 wines reviewed in our Guide and voted by DiWineTaste readers

Rank Wine, Producer Votes
1 Aglianico del Vulture Titolo 2014, Elena Fucci 8878
2 Rosso Piceno Rubinio 2015, Tenuta Cocci Grifoni 7733
3 Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Riserva Plenio 2014, Umani Ronchi 7631
4 Aliotto 2014, Tenuta Podernovo 7146
5 Bianchello del Metauro Fortunae 2015, Umani Ronchi 6444
6 Rosso Conero San Lorenzo 2014, Umani Ronchi 6095
7 Maximo 2013, Umani Ronchi 6063
8 Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2013, Bindella 5971
9 Villa Gresti 2011, Tenuta San Leonardo 5824
10 Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Villa Bianchi 2015, Umani Ronchi 5450
11 Pelago 2012, Umani Ronchi 4968
12 Rosso Piceno Superiore Vigna Messieri 2010, Tenuta Cocci Grifoni 4891
13 Adamantea 2015, Tenuta Cocci Grifoni 4802
14 Terre di San Leonardo 2013, Tenuta San Leonardo 4669
15 Teuto 2012, Tenuta Podernovo 4661




  Not Just Wine Issue 161, April 2017   
DiWineTaste Polls
In which municipality are produced the best Barolo wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Result   Other Polls 
How often do you personally encounter a "corked wine"?


Result   Other Polls

 Result   Other Polls 
What kind of wine do you like having in April?


Result   Other Polls

 Result   Other Polls 


